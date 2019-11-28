Collections
Carved deep in the heart of the German Eifel mountain range, the Nürburgring easily deserves its reputation as the most elite and difficult racing track in the world.
Tricky corners, treacherous crests, steep inclines and gradients together with the challenge of constantly changing road surfaces demand great skill from even the best of drivers, putting the sturdiest of vehicles to a hard test. One bend in particular, the Nordschleife enjoys a reputation as a terrifying and merciless route. Three-times world champion Jackie Stewart gave it the name which sparks fear in even the most skilled drivers: the Green Hell (Grüne Hölle).
The circuit celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2017, making this the perfect year for the launch of The Classic Richard Mille, when the iconic ‘Eifelrennen Race’ was revived by the event’s organizers. It featured vehicles competing for nearly 3 hours, plunging drivers and spectators alike in the atmosphere of a bygone era as they negotiated a 3 hour circuit, a unique endurance challenge around the 25.87 km circuit.
The Nürburgring Classic Richard Mille represents the perfect match for the brand, combining its philosophy together with the technical daring of German motor-manufacturing throughout the years. The Grand Prix track provides the grounds for the 18 races across three days and offers a dream experience for aficionados of all kinds of cars, old and new. To top it off, the Mercedes-Benz Museum has also become a key participant, supplying the keys to its SSK, Raching SS and Type-S to such national legends as Jochen Mass, Klaus Ludwig and Roland Asch. The return of these three German drivers with impressive track records has afforded spectators every opportunity to enjoy the smells and sounds produced by some truly prestigious machines.