The Nürburgring Classic Richard Mille represents the perfect match for the brand, combining its philosophy together with the technical daring of German motor-manufacturing throughout the years. The Grand Prix track provides the grounds for the 18 races across three days and offers a dream experience for aficionados of all kinds of cars, old and new. To top it off, the Mercedes-Benz Museum has also become a key participant, supplying the keys to its SSK, Raching SS and Type-S to such national legends as Jochen Mass, Klaus Ludwig and Roland Asch. The return of these three German drivers with impressive track records has afforded spectators every opportunity to enjoy the smells and sounds produced by some truly prestigious machines.