Julian remains analytical about his career and what brings success. In 2021 (“my rainbow year”) he wrote a book covering his journey from doubt to triumph, analyzing methods for overcoming failure. The work also emphasizes the importance of family. The raw emotion on Julian’s face moved the whole of France when he won a Tour de France stage days after the death of his father. The fact he decided not to go to the Tokyo Olympics and leave the Tour de Suisse early so as not to miss the birth of son Nino is further proof of how important family is.





“I remain concentrated on the aims I have chosen for myself. The fire comes from cycling being a pleasure, something I love. It’s also true to say, however, that I need a certain lack of certainty. It’s what drives me on.”