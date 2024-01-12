Up until 2017 the event took place on the Chantaco golf course at St Jean de Luz in France. In 2018 it moved to the impressive Golf du Médoc in the Bordeaux region. Created in 1989, it sets out two highly thought-of courses of 18 holes: les Châteaux et les Vignes. Both provide a very challenging environment, requiring a high degree of technical expertise and prowess. Among the 100 best golf courses on the continent, they are regularly the scene of international competitions, covering altogether 3,8 hectares of greens maintained meticulously throughout the year.