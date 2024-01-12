Collections
Since its inception in 2012, it has been an undisputed pillar of the women’s European circuit. It is not hard to spot members of the Richard Mille family on the green- Diana Luna takes part every year. Cristie Kerr needed just two participations to win it ! 2019 was a first Ladies European Tour title for the 21-year-old from Bradenton Nelly Korda.
Richard Mille has been a partner of the Lacoste Ladies Open de France since 2013, one of Europe’s most highly-rated tournaments.
Up until 2017 the event took place on the Chantaco golf course at St Jean de Luz in France. In 2018 it moved to the impressive Golf du Médoc in the Bordeaux region. Created in 1989, it sets out two highly thought-of courses of 18 holes: les Châteaux et les Vignes. Both provide a very challenging environment, requiring a high degree of technical expertise and prowess. Among the 100 best golf courses on the continent, they are regularly the scene of international competitions, covering altogether 3,8 hectares of greens maintained meticulously throughout the year.
The Parcours des Châteaux, designed in 1989, is in the pure tradition of Scottish links. Wide fairways bordered by heather, gorse and broom sit in the most natural of sites. Winds blowing in from the ocean keep the greens in top notch condition. The Parcours des Vignes, designed by the Canadian Rod Whitman, has a much more regional feel with pine trees and sand with an altogether much more maritime atmosphere.
The celebrations kick off with the Richard Mille Pro-Am tournament, where amateurs can play 18 holes along with some of Europe’s top female golfers. Whatever their level, form or luck, the event is above all about having fun. It offers amateurs a unique experience and helps them improve their game. They leave loaded with tips and gifts.