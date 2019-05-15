MAINTENANCE PROGRAM

Regular maintenance is essential for keeping your Richard Mille watch in perfect working order over the long term. Each phase of the maintenance schedule must be completed within the timeframes and intervals indicated to ensure your watch continues to deliver performance and reliability. Bear in mind that the specific operations involved in maintenance may vary according to the conditions under which a watch is used.







The intervention may involve only the case, or may also include the movement of your watch. Where a complete service is called for, the steps of this process are as described in the following drop-down list.







A distinction is to be made between the processes applicable to automatic, manual winding models and those relevant for tourbillon timepieces.



Though the maintenance of most tourbillons and automatic tourbillons is taken care of in-house, maintenance of certain tourbillons and grand complications is conducted by Audemars Piguet Le Locle, in the Neuchâtel Canton of Switzerland. All cases, for both automatic and tourbillon watches, are reviewed and polished at the Richard Mille case factory, in Les Breuleux, Switzerland.



