ISO NORMS

ISO 9001 certifications are one of Richard Mille foundations. Certified since 2005 and constantly up-to-date, the ISO norm (International Organization for Standardization) has all its meaning in terms of mastery and preservation of our savoir-faire.







From development to the final product via our supply chain, ISO 9001:2015 is a standard that sets out the requirements for the best quality management system. It helps our production and organisation to be more efficient and improve our customers satisfaction. This organisation creates documents that provide requirements, specifications, guidelines or characteristics that can be used consistently to ensure that materials, products, processes and services are fit for their purpose. It enhances drive for innovation and quality controls, two key objectives of the brand.







At Richard Mille, the ISO norm can be verified for instance through the relation between the watchmaker and the engineers. Any number of details regarding the assembly process may come up in discussion with the watchmaker responsible for assembly, such as suggestions about possible future changes in the production process. This conversation can include anything that might bring possible advancements and is part of a healthy professional environment that promotes continuous improvement.







The primary focus of this norm is to meet clients requirements and exceed their expectations. Every aspect of customer interaction provides an opportunity to create more value for them.



