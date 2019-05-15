Designing

Once the concept is defined, the project takes up its position on the starting blocks, ready to be launched, unencumbered by budget limitations or technical constraints for the R&D office. The 30 designers and engineers working in the Richard Mille movement and case development office produce plans for the new products. The movement will be completely visible, nothing can be hidden. Every bridge, every line, every wheel must be aesthetically perfect.







The engineers start with a blank page and then transpose their ideas to CAD software to facilitate the process of design and development. Meanwhile, the choice of materials for machining bridges, baseplates and other parts is made according to the imperatives of each component. Since there are virtually no standard parts in a Richard Mille watch, everything must be contained within the codified final concept exemplifying Richard’s holistic approach to every detail. In this way, the exact dimensions of every screw used in the movement, each gear and detail down to the case, dial, glass and presentation of the final product are separately planned and defined.