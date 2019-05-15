YVES MATHYS, THE THIRD MAN

Working at Montres Valgine since 2000, General Director Yves Mathys is responsible for fulfilling Richard Mille’s demanding desires in the realization of each timepiece produced in Les Breuleux. Having witnessed the birth of the brand from the very start, he understands it like no one else.







With his past experience in medical, automotive and watchmaking industries, he is a business insider with a long and proven track record covering purchasing and manufacturing to sales and finance. A charismatic figure with a warm personality, Mathys is the ‘go-to’ person when the production department needs answers. His understanding of the hundreds of complex steps in timepiece production ensure the perfect oversight of the flow of parts to the watchmakers and every step thereafter, guaranteeing that every timepiece carrying the name Richard Mille will embody the perfection demanded by the brand.