Collections
The beauty and solitude of the Swiss Jura landscape is a perfect setting for the creation of timepieces. Horométrie S.A. and Guenat S.A. Montres Valgine combine their expertise in terms of development, production and distribution of Richard Mille watches worldwide.
Created in 2001, it is the operating company of the Richard Mille brand, also providing distribution over the world through 4 associated partners:
- Peter Harrison (CEO EMEA)
- Keita Kawasaki (CEO Japan)
- John Simonian (CEO Americas)
- Dave Tan (CEO Asia)
These distributors control 40 Richard Mille boutiques around the world.
‘Reject any compromise. Whether the topic is choice of materials, the technologies employed, or the functionalities of our watches, a single keyword governs the manufacture: innovation.’
Dominique Guenat
GUENAT S.A. MONTRES VALGINE (GMV)
Guenat S.A. Montres Valgine is the story of a family. In 1900, Ali Guenat became the owner of a small watchmaking enterprise, starting a family tradition that has endured three generations. For over 110 years, the company has been based in Les Breuleux. It has survived the evolutions and revolutions of the watchmaking world, from mechanical movement to quartz, and back again. Dominique Guenat entered the company in 1986 and took the reins of the firm in 1991. In 1999 Dominique and his long-time friend Richard joined forces to create the brand.
The company won the Jurassian Government Award for Innovation and Excellence in 2011.
YVES MATHYS, THE THIRD MAN
Working at Montres Valgine since 2000, General Director Yves Mathys is responsible for fulfilling Richard Mille’s demanding desires in the realization of each timepiece produced in Les Breuleux. Having witnessed the birth of the brand from the very start, he understands it like no one else.
With his past experience in medical, automotive and watchmaking industries, he is a business insider with a long and proven track record covering purchasing and manufacturing to sales and finance. A charismatic figure with a warm personality, Mathys is the ‘go-to’ person when the production department needs answers. His understanding of the hundreds of complex steps in timepiece production ensure the perfect oversight of the flow of parts to the watchmakers and every step thereafter, guaranteeing that every timepiece carrying the name Richard Mille will embody the perfection demanded by the brand.