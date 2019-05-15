MOVEMENT SERVICING

Before servicing gets underway, the watch’s exterior is first given a thorough visual examination with regard to any possible damage. The buckle and strap are separately controlled for any wear and disassembled. The watch is then opened in stepwise fashion and undergoes a close inspection of every part, with special attention to any problems reported. For movements containing internal stone settings, or decorations, these parts are also checked separately to ensure they are intact and secure. The bare front and back bezels are sent together with the watch’s caseband to another department for refinishing or replacement. The watchmaker inspects and physically cleans each of the jewels in the movement of any accumulated grit or oil one by one. After these preliminary stages, each watch is completely dismantled. Every single part then undergoes another separate inspection to determine whether any requires replacement or special treatment. The glass is dismantled, and all case gaskets are removed. The bare front and back bezels are sent together with the watch’s caseband to another department for refinishing or replacement. The watchmaker inspects and physically cleans each of the jewels in the movement of any accumulated grit or oil one by one. Following this, the baseplate and jewels, along with other specific parts, are chemically cleaned. The watch is then reassembled and oiled.