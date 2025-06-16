Collections
Richard Mille is committed to promoting and protecting human rights at every stage of its value chain. We take care to ensure that international norms are respected and engage with all stakeholders to enhance best practices in terms of working conditions, equality and dignity for all.
Learn how the Richard Mille Group implements due diligence requirements in our detailed report. This document is evidence of our commitment and describes our approach to preventing child labour and ensuring the traceability of minerals and metals, including those potentially from conflict-affected areas.