Since its creation in 2015, the Richard Mille pre-owned program offers the opportunity to purchase a pre-owned Richard Mille timepiece with confidence. Through this unprecedented, approved retailers’ network, we guarantee the resale of Richard Mille watches in full compliance with our requirements. These products are restored to their original condition both aesthetically and mechanically.
Skilled watchmakers, trained at our Richard Mille Manufacture, are committed to ensure that every pre-owned watch is subjected to the most rigorous quality controls through servicing, repairs, or refurbishments before being made available for sale.
Each watch is accompanied by a service booklet, a certificate of authenticity, as well as a 24-month international warranty valid in the Richard Mille pre-owned boutiques but also in our Boutiques.
Our retailers have unique access to the full RM service channels and facilities including genuine parts, tooling, straps and equipment ensuring that all of their timepieces meet the standard of function and aesthetic.
Because Richard Mille rigorously stands behind the quality and longevity of the timepieces created, all pre-owned Richard Mille timepieces purchased from one of the Richard Mille pre-owned retailers are accompanied by a 24-month warranty certificate conferring all the benefits afforded to owners of a new RM watch. This warranty ensures the full servicing and refurbishing of the watch by our watchmakers to the standards set out by our factory in Les Breuleux.
Our retailers like Richard Mille aim to build long-lasting relationships with all of our clients.
We encourage you to come and talk to our retailers should you wish to sell your timepiece. You just need to enter into the boutique with your timepiece along with everything it was supplied with. Once the team have examined the watch and discussed the buy-back with you, they will make the most precise and fairest evaluation of your timepiece.
Our Richard Mille pre-owned boutique network is a unique opportunity to be able to access rare, historical or even unique pieces that are impossible to find in Richard Mille stores but also an excellent solution for the resale of your piece in a trusted network with estimates in accordance with the current market and always the possibility of offering the future purchaser of your timepiece an international guarantee of 24 months.