Since its creation in 2015, the Richard Mille pre-owned program offers the opportunity to purchase a pre-owned Richard Mille timepiece with confidence. Through this unprecedented, approved retailers’ network, we guarantee the resale of Richard Mille watches in full compliance with our requirements. These products are restored to their original condition both aesthetically and mechanically.

Skilled watchmakers, trained at our Richard Mille Manufacture, are committed to ensure that every pre-owned watch is subjected to the most rigorous quality controls through servicing, repairs, or refurbishments before being made available for sale.

Each watch is accompanied by a service booklet, a certificate of authenticity, as well as a 24-month international warranty valid in the Richard Mille pre-owned boutiques but also in our Boutiques.