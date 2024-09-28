Collections
31 JANUARY - 4 FEBRUARY 2024
Rétromobile
26- 28 September 2024
Richard Mille entered the world of women’s golf by becoming the Major Partner of the Lacoste Ladies Open, a women's professional golf tournament in France on the Ladies European Tour.
13-15 SEPTEMBER 2024
Half an hour north of Paris, in the spectacular and historic surroundings of one of France’s most renowned castles, this now two-yearly event has fast become a must in the social calendar for enthusiasts of cars and historical events.
2-15 JUNE 2024
The Richard Mille Cup is a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence, elegance and its passion for the marine universe
24 NOVEMBER 2023 - 23 FEBRUARY 2024
Established in 2021 by Richard Mille and in collaboration with Louvre Abu Dhabi; The Richard Mille Art Prize was developed to cultivate artistic potential to redefine the boundaries of contemporary art.
19-23 SEPTEMBER 2023
An exceptional rally with more than 25 of the world’s crown jewels of automotive production celebrating the "Art-de-vivre".
29 June – 2 July 2023
If there’s one event of which the Richard Mille brand has been a stalwart supporter, it is Le Mans Classic, a true reference in the world of classic motor racing. Since its first edition in 2002, Richard Mille has been the Main Sponsor and Official Timekeeper of this exceptional celebration of speed.
26 - 28 MAY 2023
More than a eighteen races with more than 800 participants are guests during the Motorsport meeting - the "Nürburgring Classic" at the Nürburgring . Richard Mille is the Official partner of this gathering not to be missed by the enthusiasts of motorsport.
13-15 SEPTEMBER 2024
24 NOVEMBER 2023 - 23 FEBRUARY 2024
29 June – 2 July 2023
