High-profile events are integral to the lifestyle embodied in the brand’s 21st-century luxury timepieces.
Rétromobile

31 JANUARY - 4 FEBRUARY 2024

Rétromobile kicks off the year in style with a major event for collectors of exceptional vehicles worldwide. Taking place at the Porte de Versailles convention centre in Paris and dedicated to lovers of classic cars for the past 44 years, Rétromobile is fast becoming an unmissable event for anyone who is passionate about cars and their history.
Lacoste Ladies Open

26- 28 September 2024

Richard Mille entered the world of women’s golf by becoming the Major Partner of the Lacoste Ladies Open, a women's professional golf tournament in France on the Ladies European Tour.

Chantilly Arts et Elegance Richard Mille

13-15 SEPTEMBER 2024

Half an hour north of Paris, in the spectacular and historic surroundings of one of France’s most renowned castles, this now two-yearly event has fast become a must in the social calendar for enthusiasts of cars and historical events.

THE RICHARD MILLE CUP

2-15 JUNE 2024

The Richard Mille Cup is a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence, elegance and its passion for the marine universe

Richard Mille Art Prize

24 NOVEMBER 2023 - 23 FEBRUARY 2024

Established in 2021 by Richard Mille and in collaboration with Louvre Abu Dhabi; The Richard Mille Art Prize was developed to cultivate artistic potential to redefine the boundaries of contemporary art.

Rallye des Légendes Richard Mille

19-23 SEPTEMBER 2023

An exceptional rally with more than 25 of the world’s crown jewels of automotive production celebrating the "Art-de-vivre".

Le Mans Classic

29 June – 2 July 2023

If there’s one event of which the Richard Mille brand has been a stalwart supporter, it is Le Mans Classic, a true reference in the world of classic motor racing. Since its first edition in 2002, Richard Mille has been the Main Sponsor and Official Timekeeper of this exceptional celebration of speed.

Nürburgring Classic Richard Mille

26 - 28 MAY 2023

More than a eighteen races with more than 800 participants are guests during the Motorsport meeting - the "Nürburgring Classic" at the Nürburgring . Richard Mille is the Official partner of this gathering not to be missed by the enthusiasts of motorsport.

