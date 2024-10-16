The event took place on Saturday, September 14, featuring an artful display of over 300 of the world's most coveted and rarely seen automobiles. The Bridge VIII, presented by Richard Mille, rekindled the Hamptons' historic connection to the sport of racing.



The by-invitation event promised an extraordinary celebration of automotive excellence, blending luxury, history, and innovation. Attendees had the unique opportunity to view an exceptional collection of vintage and contemporary cars, each with a story to tell.

