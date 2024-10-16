Collections
The event took place on Saturday, September 14, featuring an artful display of over 300 of the world's most coveted and rarely seen automobiles. The Bridge VIII, presented by Richard Mille, rekindled the Hamptons' historic connection to the sport of racing.
The by-invitation event promised an extraordinary celebration of automotive excellence, blending luxury, history, and innovation. Attendees had the unique opportunity to view an exceptional collection of vintage and contemporary cars, each with a story to tell.
From the sleek lines of modern supercars to the timeless elegance of the classics, The Bridge annually brings together the past, present, and future of the industry.
Richard Mille presented a unique visual display at its pro shop lounge, featuring four of its esteemed professional athlete brand partners. Images highlighted Rafael Nadal, Charles Leclerc, Bubba Watson, and Nelly Korda—all athletes who wear Richard Mille timepieces when they compete. The foursome also represents sports integral to The Bridge: golf, tennis and auto racing.
A reimagining of a typical concours event, at The Bridge, there is no judging and no awards. The co-founders have a shared vision for the event: to celebrate art, design, history, and automobiles – not competition.