The unique and very relaxed atmosphere of a Sunday afternoon in the French countryside celebrates many different sectors such as the motorcar industry, gastronomy, art and luxury.



The event has three automobile contests, two rallies and a very varied array of activities suitable for everyone. The ingredients that have put this newcomer in the premium league and thrilled more than 16.000 visitors in the last staging are still the same. Combined with the Art de vivre à la Française and the pleasure of receiving its guests at a lavish garden party in the Le Nôtre gardens in the Chantilly Château, Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille is quite simply the perfect Sunday out, enjoying the countryside.