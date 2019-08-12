Collections
The Brand has been partner of the Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille event ever since its very first edition in 2014.
Many members of the Richard Mille family have been spotted relaxing in the very cool VIP enclosure—John Malkovitch, Alexis Pinturault, Simon Pagenaud, Mutaz Essa Barshim, Didier Drogba and Michelle Yeoh, to name but a few.
The unique and very relaxed atmosphere of a Sunday afternoon in the French countryside celebrates many different sectors such as the motorcar industry, gastronomy, art and luxury.
The event has three automobile contests, two rallies and a very varied array of activities suitable for everyone. The ingredients that have put this newcomer in the premium league and thrilled more than 16.000 visitors in the last staging are still the same. Combined with the Art de vivre à la Française and the pleasure of receiving its guests at a lavish garden party in the Le Nôtre gardens in the Chantilly Château, Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille is quite simply the perfect Sunday out, enjoying the countryside.
The event aims to bring back to life that glorious age when car designers first starting amazing the general public not only with the technical prowess, but above all the sheer elegance of their high speed designs and carrosserie. Ladies wore the most elegant of outifts, designed by Paris top couture houses. Alongside the car makers like Aston Martin, BMW, Bugatti, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Maserati, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Renault and Rolls-Royce, designers such as Armani, Hugo Boss, Eymeric François, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Yang Li, Thierry Mugler and Paco Rabanne showed off their inventiveness and artistic flair.
The Rallye of Vintage Cars consistently brings together some of the most beautiful cars in history. Driving a hundred kilometers around the castle, its forest and the natural park, the Chantilly area provides a spectacular background rich in both historic monuments and the simple pleasures of nature.