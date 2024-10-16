Day 1, the convoy departed from the morning bustle of Santa Monica. The transition into the tranquility of the Santa Monica Mountains was stark and invigorating. Participants drove through the ghostly coastal fog of Santa Barbara and experienced sudden climate shifts as they approached the temperature-dappled landscapes of Pebble Beach for the second day of the Rally. Each stage unfolded with its own magic, whether it was swinging a golf club with professional golfer and Richard Mille partner Cristie Kerr at Pebble Beach or winding along the dramatic turns of Highway 1, overlooking the cragged cliffs and surging waves of the Pacific Ocean.



The two following days saw the competitors move from coastal expanses to vineyard vistas, with a panoramic lunch stop overlooking San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, before arriving in Napa Valley, Northern California, renowned for its world-class wine production. There, they enjoyed a well-deserved rest at Stanly Ranch, a wellness sanctuary and paradise for wine lovers. Beyond the scenic route, participants reveled in the camaraderie that becomes part of rallying as a group. The unified fleet crossed the Golden Gate Bridge, symbolizing the spirit of adventure and the collective experience that characterized the entire event.

