The Rallye des Légendes Richard Mille has one simple ambition – to bring together the best and most rarely seen cars amidst some of world’s most spectacular roads and scenery. Since 2018, the rally has been traveling across the roads of Europe. In 2024, the event crossed the Atlantic for an exhilarating experience along the Pacific Coast with the Rallye des Légendes Richard Mille's inaugural American edition. From September 22 to 27, this event promised a 700-mile journey from the sandy stretches of Santa Monica to the lush vineyards of Napa Valley.
Unlike competitive rallies, the Rallye des Légendes Richard Mille encourages participants to meander at their own pace, absorbing the enchanting landscapes and bespoke experiences reserved for them. The adventure began with participants gathering at Shutters on the Beach and receiving a meticulously crafted Road Book, setting the stage for a remarkable four-day exploration through California’s most iconic sceneries.
Day 1, the convoy departed from the morning bustle of Santa Monica. The transition into the tranquility of the Santa Monica Mountains was stark and invigorating. Participants drove through the ghostly coastal fog of Santa Barbara and experienced sudden climate shifts as they approached the temperature-dappled landscapes of Pebble Beach for the second day of the Rally. Each stage unfolded with its own magic, whether it was swinging a golf club with professional golfer and Richard Mille partner Cristie Kerr at Pebble Beach or winding along the dramatic turns of Highway 1, overlooking the cragged cliffs and surging waves of the Pacific Ocean.
The two following days saw the competitors move from coastal expanses to vineyard vistas, with a panoramic lunch stop overlooking San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, before arriving in Napa Valley, Northern California, renowned for its world-class wine production. There, they enjoyed a well-deserved rest at Stanly Ranch, a wellness sanctuary and paradise for wine lovers. Beyond the scenic route, participants reveled in the camaraderie that becomes part of rallying as a group. The unified fleet crossed the Golden Gate Bridge, symbolizing the spirit of adventure and the collective experience that characterized the entire event.
The Rallye des Légendes American Edition isn't just about the route; it's also a showcase of automotive excellence. With 20 participant vehicles ranging from vintage American classics to modern marvels like Ferraris and McLarens, the event is a rolling museum of history and horsepower. The diversity in the automotive lineup ensures that every enthusiast finds something to admire, from the elegant lines of classic cars owned by participants to the sleek contours of modern supercars.
Moreover, the stops along the route are thoughtfully chosen to blend local culture, luxurious relaxation, and unique experiences. Whether it's a private vineyard visit at Daou Family Estates or an intimate dinner amidst the barrels of Promontory wine, one of Napa Valley’s most prestigious wine labels, each moment is designed to enrich the participants' connection to the region and each other
As the Rallye des Légendes Richard Mille American Edition approached its concluding day on September 27, it promised to leave participants with unforgettable memories and a deepened appreciation of the scenic and cultural tapestry of California. From the cool ocean breeze to the rich bouquet of Napa’s finest wines, the rally was more than a journey—it was a celebration of “art de vivre” and the joy of being together for a unique moment.