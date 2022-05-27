The Rallye des Princesses Richard Mille is a regularity race run on open public roads. The goal of this type of event is to stay as close as possible to the

targeted average speed while covering a set distance along a scheduled itinerary. High speed ‘racing’ capabilities are thus not part of the selection criteria. Here the role of the co-driver is crucial. Armed with her stop watches and regularity tables she has to guide her driver in time, and also in space. It’s true team work that’s more complex than a race against the clock. Here it’s a question of mastering time and taming it to achieve the best possible result.

The winners are the team that manages to navigate their way along the course whilst maintaining the ideal time between points.