If ever an event deserved the term 'elegance', it is the Rallye des Princesses.What has fast become one of the world’s most prestigious women’s motorsport challenge, the Rallye is a truly golden opportunity and an exceptional event.
The Rallye des Princesses Richard Mille is a 100 % female event dedicated to women who are passionate lovers of collector cars and motor sport. This regularity rally has been held for more than 20 years on the most beautiful roads in France and it unites exceptional women around the same exclusive passion.
The Rallye des Princesses Richard Mille is a regularity race run on open public roads. The goal of this type of event is to stay as close as possible to the
targeted average speed while covering a set distance along a scheduled itinerary. High speed ‘racing’ capabilities are thus not part of the selection criteria. Here the role of the co-driver is crucial. Armed with her stop watches and regularity tables she has to guide her driver in time, and also in space. It’s true team work that’s more complex than a race against the clock. Here it’s a question of mastering time and taming it to achieve the best possible result.
The winners are the team that manages to navigate their way along the course whilst maintaining the ideal time between points.
Participants from a wide range of nationalities come from all over the world, all motivated by the same desire to excel, to get the most out of their trusted vehicles – in other words, to have fun in what is above all a friendly competition. Leaving behind the more macho and gruff world of men’s motor racing, this sporty, feminine and above all elegant event has won over more and more fans, - not only amongst the Ladies themselves!
The Rallye des Princesses Richard Mille is an invitation to travel and discovery. On the programme, more than 1,000 km along the most beautiful roads in France. Each edition is a new destination, a new discovery. Whether it’s heritage with trips in exceptional places, sometimes little known to the general public, or gastronomy with menus concocted by renowned male and female chefs, this rally is an ode to Epicureanism. It’s a parenthesis outside time to share with your best partner whether she is a friend, a mother, a sister … A true moment of communion.