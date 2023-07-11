By invitation only, this gathering is a very exclusive event. The selection criteria are along the similar strict lines as an automotive elegance competition. The selected yachts must have been built before 1939 or be extremely faithful replicas of such yachts and the minimum size to enter is 10 meters length at the waterline.

Amongst them, boats designed by William Fife are part of the line-up, including the Moonbeam IV, one of the few large classic gaff cutters still sailing and considered as one of the most beautiful classic yachts in the world. Winner of the prestigious British King’s Cup in 1920 and 1923, it sails alongside other Fife beauties like Mariquita, Moonbeam 3, Altair, Tuiga and The Lady Anne , as well as other classic yachts including Mariette, Atlantic, Kelpie and Thalia.

