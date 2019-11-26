Collections
Rétromobile kicks off the year in style with a major event for collectors of exceptional vehicles worldwide. Taking place at the Porte de Versailles convention centre in Paris and dedicated to lovers of classic cars for the past 44 years, Rétromobile is fast becoming an unmissable event for anyone who is passionate about cars and their history.
Rétromobile is fast establishing itself as a must for anyone who is passionate about cars and their history. It welcomes car owners, enthusiasts and collectors to Paris, Porte de Versailles, where they mingled among more than 1000 vehicles, 620 stands, together with booksellers, spare parts dealers, auction houses and even artists inspired by the world of motoring down the years.
The French event is a perfect opportunity for Richard and the Richard Mille brand to share their passion for automotive beauty and excellence with the wider world. A partner of the exhibition, the brand has a stand each year, dedicated to a car manufacturer or a specific type of cars.
Upwards of 120,000 visitors, including enthusiasts from 120 clubs around the world, had a rare chance to admire old favourites from Bentley, Bugatti, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Maserati and Lamborghini.