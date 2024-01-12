Transparency is more than just a material quality of lucidity or opacity; it encompasses both the physical act of seeing and the subjective experiences of looking, which can shift in different contexts. Though it implies clarity, therefore simplicity or veracity, it is part of a process that sees meanings shift with movement, understanding and over time.



Taking place outdoors and under the dome for the first time, Art Here 2023 gave seven artists the opportunity to present their work within one of the world's most extraordinary museum settings.



