The introduction of the prestigious art prize signaled the start of a vibrant, long-term partnership between Richard Mille and Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Middle East’s leading art museum and one of the world’s leading authorities in art.
DISCOVER MORE HERE : https://artprize.richardmille.com
For Art Here 2023 the Richard Mille Art prize and Louvre Abu Dhabi invited artists to propose new sculptures and installations that explore the dynamics of transparency – its material and perceptual significance. The exhibition took place beneath the museum's intricate floating dome of light and shade, drawing on the interplay of shadows, liquid reflections, and flashes of permeating sunlight as a starting point.
Transparency is more than just a material quality of lucidity or opacity; it encompasses both the physical act of seeing and the subjective experiences of looking, which can shift in different contexts. Though it implies clarity, therefore simplicity or veracity, it is part of a process that sees meanings shift with movement, understanding and over time.
Taking place outdoors and under the dome for the first time, Art Here 2023 gave seven artists the opportunity to present their work within one of the world's most extraordinary museum settings.
"The Opportunity to present work beneath Louvre Abu Dhabi's iconic dome is both a privilege and a challenge. This is a masterfully realised space, where the structural perforations, light and shadow, water, and courtyards have established a distinctive atmosphere"
Maya El Khalil, Curator of Art Here 2023 Louvre Abu Dhabi