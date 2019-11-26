Collections
Each edition of Le Mans Classic shattered previous records in terms of participation and attendance. The legendary Circuit de la Sarthe welcomes more than 200,000 spectators over the course of three days, over 750 classic cars in competition, 200 automobile clubs, 1,000 drivers, representing 30 different nations. An unquestionable success that has not stopped growing since its creation in 2002.
If there’s one event of which the Richard Mille brand has been a stalwart supporter, it is Le Mans Classic, a true reference in the world of classic motor racing. Ever since its inception in 2002, the brand has been present at all levels, and special limited edition watches have been created for every edition since 2008.
Le Mans Classic offers a great retrospective of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. The event has grown in reputation, establishing itself as a firm calendar fixture every two years to become quite simply the most famous worldwide historic motoring event.
Part of the thrill is simply to sample the atmosphere of the world’s most legendary racing circuit, a unique piece of motor-racing history. Alfa Romeo, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Bugatti, Ferrari, Ford, Jaguar, Matra, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault... all have gone past the famous chequered flag with at the wheel such household names as Graham Hill, Henri Pescarolo, Jacky Ickx, Mario Andretti, Paul Newman, Steve McQueen and Tom Kristensen...
In addition to the traditional grids 1 through 6, and Group C, representing Le Mans racing cars from 1923 to 1993, the new Global Endurance Legends grid introduced a new era into Le Mans Classic, the GT1s and other LMP1s of the 1990s and 2000s. With this demonstration grid, the event now widens its retrospective view of the 24 Hours of Le Mans to 2018, with the famous Audi R8, Bentley Speed 8, Peugeot 908 HDI and more, such as the McLaren F1 and Maserati MC12.