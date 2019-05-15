Peter Auto was always going to team up one day with Richard Mille. The two share their passion for elegance and cars not only for this event but also at Le Mans Classic dedicated to classic cars, and Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille, the concours d'élégance reimagined.



After Provence, Andalusia and the Basque Country, the next edition of the Rallye des Légendes promises more marvellous surprises in exceptional settings.