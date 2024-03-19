It was in 2006 that AF Corse decided to embark on a new adventure with their founder’s namesake, Ferrari. No looking back since then, given the gob-smacking tally of victories and titles obtained hand in hand with Ferrari in the World Endurance Championship, together with different Italian and continental championships. The awe-inspiring trophy cabinet bears witness to a wide-ranging number of GT triumphs. After the 430, the 458, the 488 – the most successful GT ever – came the 296. AF Corse currently competes in the FIA World Endurance Championship, GT World Challenge Europe, the European Le Mans and Asian Le Mans Series and International GT Open and are proud champions of the GT2 Class of the former FIA GT Championship.