Collections
Since its foundation in 2002 AF Corse (AF “Racing” in Italian) has achieved an impressive track record. The team has notched up success after success in international motor sport, teaming up only with the most prestigious of partners.
The group was set up by the legendary Italian racing driver Amato Ferrari. Despite the name, there was no family relation to Ferrari. In fact AF Corse chalked up its initial success with Maserati, tasked with the development, maintenance, and transport of the Trofeo Cup, a one-make series based on the Maserati Coupé.
It was in 2006 that AF Corse decided to embark on a new adventure with their founder’s namesake, Ferrari. No looking back since then, given the gob-smacking tally of victories and titles obtained hand in hand with Ferrari in the World Endurance Championship, together with different Italian and continental championships. The awe-inspiring trophy cabinet bears witness to a wide-ranging number of GT triumphs. After the 430, the 458, the 488 – the most successful GT ever – came the 296. AF Corse currently competes in the FIA World Endurance Championship, GT World Challenge Europe, the European Le Mans and Asian Le Mans Series and International GT Open and are proud champions of the GT2 Class of the former FIA GT Championship.
In 2023 an exciting new adventure emerged when Ferrari chose AF Corse as their partner to return to the top category of the World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) and in Le Mans. The new Hypercar developed in Maranello – managed officially and exclusively by AF Corse – is the 499P. The “P” is a hallmark link to Ferrari’s previous famous prototypes of the past marked by this letter and typically succeeding the engine displacement figure. The team is now competing in the top-tier Hypercar class of WEC. The 499P won the most important endurance race in the world on its debut at the 24 hours of Le Mans.
"The synergy between Richard Mille and AF Corse is a testament to our commitment to pushing the limits of what's possible in our respective fields. Richard Mille's involvement in the racing world is not just as a sponsor but as a partner deeply invested in the technological advancements and the pursuit of peak performance. "
Amanda Mille, Brand and Partnership Director
AF Corse's dedication to excellence, combined with an unwavering commitment to the Ferrari marque, ensures their position as a force to be reckoned with in the world of motorsport. Precision, technicity, constant performance and above all commitment over the years to producing the very best performance through teamwork makes AF Corse a natural partner to stand side by side with both Ferrari and Richard Mille.