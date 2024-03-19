With such an amazing story to share, there has been no shortage of brand interest. However, it was Arnaud who got in touch with Richard Mille. “As soon as I saw the RM 032, I just knew it was the one for me, so I reached out.” No way to put on the watch for the photo-ops after resurfacing. Not Arnaud. “I experience time differently. Under water one minute lasts a whole day. I need my watch as a tool and it has to come with me all the way.”

It is not only the technical adventure that attracted Arnaud to the brand. He has found the same family spirit and passion that drives his own team in the South of France. “Richard Mille doesn’t make concessions – neither do I. You take very little with you when you free dive – your nose clip and your fins, that’s it. From now on, my watch will be coming on the adventure too. The number of meters is important in terms of achievement but as regards my safety, it’s my watch that’s paramount. That’s why the RM 032 is an essential tool for me. As a free diver my watch isn’t there for effect. I wear it because I believe in it.”