If you visit the Circuit Paul Ricard racetrack in the Var region of France, the first thing you’ll notice is the Tour Chrono, a purpose-built timing tower situated on the home stretch and clearly emblazoned with the Richard Mille signature. The tower was specifically designed and erected to celebrate the partnership between the racetrack and the watch brand. This racing board plays a key role on a racetrack as prestigious as the Circuit Paul Ricard by allowing spectators to keep track of the rankings lap by lap, and thus experience the race in real time.



Opened in 1970 at Castellet, in the Var region of France, the track has witnessed some of the most memorable clashes in motorsport history. The Formula 1 Grand Prix, Bol d’Or and countless mechanical tests on four and two wheels have helped to establish the legendary status of the Circuit Paul Ricard racetrack. A new chapter in its history began on 24 June 2018, when the Formula 1 World Championships returned to France.