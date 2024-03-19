Collections
If you visit the Circuit Paul Ricard racetrack in the Var region of France, the first thing you’ll notice is the Tour Chrono, a purpose-built timing tower situated on the home stretch and clearly emblazoned with the Richard Mille signature. The tower was specifically designed and erected to celebrate the partnership between the racetrack and the watch brand. This racing board plays a key role on a racetrack as prestigious as the Circuit Paul Ricard by allowing spectators to keep track of the rankings lap by lap, and thus experience the race in real time.
Opened in 1970 at Castellet, in the Var region of France, the track has witnessed some of the most memorable clashes in motorsport history. The Formula 1 Grand Prix, Bol d’Or and countless mechanical tests on four and two wheels have helped to establish the legendary status of the Circuit Paul Ricard racetrack. A new chapter in its history began on 24 June 2018, when the Formula 1 World Championships returned to France.
‘We are delighted to come together with Richard Mille in order to showcase our shared passion for the values of technology, a pioneering spirit, the avant-garde and motorsport.’
Stéphane Clair, Chief Executive of the Circuit Paul Ricard
‘Becoming the official partner of the Circuit Paul Ricard is yet another demonstration of Richard Mille’s passion for motor racing.’
Equally passionate about watchmaking and racing cars, fields where technical sophistication, performance and the pursuit of lightness are pushed to the extreme, Richard Mille has chosen to associate its name with the Racetrack as an official watchmaking partner. The brand can also be seen on along the track, on the video display screens and on the circuit’s fleet of vehicles, as well as in some of the areas reserved for spectators, the media and VIPs.
It also adorns the vast Tour Chrono whose design is a great success, created by the Richard Mille team. It plays a key role at an internationally renowned track such as the Circuit Paul Ricard, providing live updates on positions and times, and a live stream of the race itself.