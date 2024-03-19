Collections
Didier Drogba is much more than an international football star. Off of the pitch, Didier is a kind-hearted man who stays true to his commitments; he promotes peace, particularly through his work on behalf of his foundation, the Didier Drogba Foundation.
A watch aficionado and fan of the brand for many years, he quickly beat the record for goals of any of his compatriots from Côte d’Ivoire and is considered one of the best offensive players to this day. A player who enjoyed the unequivocal admiration of supporters from the very first, he played for some of the world’s greatest teams, including l’Olympique de Marseille and Chelsea FC. His most successful years took place with the Chelsea Blues, whose jersey he wore in their four Premiere League titles, four FA Cups and victory in the UEFA Champions League. In April 2017 he joined Phoenix Rising FC in USL, North America’s second division, as player and owner - he helped them reach USL finals before retiring in November 2018.
'I’m a fan who was given a jersey. Exchanging with supporters and being loved by fans has been the greatest thing about my career.’
Didier Drogba
Behind the player worshipped by legions of fans is a man even more respected for his personal commitments. Some may recall the 8th of October 2005, when war-torn Côte-d’Ivoire qualified for its first World Cup in the country’s history. Didier Drogba spoke out on live television, exhorting everyone to ‘cohabitate and play together for a shared goal. A country with so much wealth cannot succumb to war.’
With his heart set on expressing his deepest convictions, he founded his own eponymous charity in 2007. The foundation aims to take “lasting action, something that never dies.” Building on this principle, his action has diversified, but is still underpinned by the importance of promoting peace in his country and the African continent. His many projects include building a paediatric outpatient centre in Abidjan and a school in Gagnoa in partnership with Nestle; creating “The Heart Mobile”, a novel medical vehicle for cardiovascular disease screening in Côte d’Ivoire; promoting sustainable agriculture, and more. “Through my job, I’ve been able to travel almost everywhere in Africa. What struck me the most was the lack of access to healthcare and education. Our aim at the Foundation is to give populations the means to be autonomous, which is essential in the development of a community.” Unsurprisingly, Didier Drogba took on the role of vice president at the Peace and Sport charity the year he retired from football.
‘For more than a decade, my aim was to achieve peace and promote coexistence. This association is very much in my image, and fits with what I achieved as a football player, as the political the political neutrality of sport is appreciated by governments and States, which tend to be receptive.’
Didier Drogba