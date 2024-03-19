With his heart set on expressing his deepest convictions, he founded his own eponymous charity in 2007. The foundation aims to take “lasting action, something that never dies.” Building on this principle, his action has diversified, but is still underpinned by the importance of promoting peace in his country and the African continent. His many projects include building a paediatric outpatient centre in Abidjan and a school in Gagnoa in partnership with Nestle; creating “The Heart Mobile”, a novel medical vehicle for cardiovascular disease screening in Côte d’Ivoire; promoting sustainable agriculture, and more. “Through my job, I’ve been able to travel almost everywhere in Africa. What struck me the most was the lack of access to healthcare and education. Our aim at the Foundation is to give populations the means to be autonomous, which is essential in the development of a community.” Unsurprisingly, Didier Drogba took on the role of vice president at the Peace and Sport charity the year he retired from football.

