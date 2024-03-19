Jessica’s deep love for her horses is the cornerstone of her talent. Together with her diligence, it allows her to train them to the very highest level. Born in 1986, Jessica began competing in dressage in the late 1990s. She qualified for the Warendorf Federal Championships in Germany in 1998 and 1999. During the 2013-14 season, she won third place at the Neumünster (Germany) leg of the World Cup and the German National Championships. She then finished in first place at the Gothenburg (Sweden) stage of the World Cup. In 2015, she added third place at the World Cup qualifiers in Amsterdam to her list of achievements, before taking third at the final in Las Vegas. She also scored a second win in Gothenburg. Jessica managed to defend her third-place finish at the 2016 and 2018 World Cup finals and has continued to enjoy a string of successes ever since. Still with a long career ahead of her, she triumphed at the 2023 European Dressage Championships with a historic score.