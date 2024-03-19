Collections
If ever a sport demanded the perfect balance between instinct and precision, it is dressage. The German equestrian sensation, Jessica Von Bredow-Werndl quickly ascended to the top of a sport more than any other synonymous with timeless elegance. This makes her a fitting match for the brand. Years of training depend on the deep concentration and bond between rider and horse. Perfection is key, rigour is essential, patience is a must. Only then do athlete and animal become one, the dream team.
Jessica joined Richard Mille in 2016 and wears the RM 07-01 Carbon TPT®, like many of the female partners of the brand.
Jessica’s deep love for her horses is the cornerstone of her talent. Together with her diligence, it allows her to train them to the very highest level. Born in 1986, Jessica began competing in dressage in the late 1990s. She qualified for the Warendorf Federal Championships in Germany in 1998 and 1999. During the 2013-14 season, she won third place at the Neumünster (Germany) leg of the World Cup and the German National Championships. She then finished in first place at the Gothenburg (Sweden) stage of the World Cup. In 2015, she added third place at the World Cup qualifiers in Amsterdam to her list of achievements, before taking third at the final in Las Vegas. She also scored a second win in Gothenburg. Jessica managed to defend her third-place finish at the 2016 and 2018 World Cup finals and has continued to enjoy a string of successes ever since. Still with a long career ahead of her, she triumphed at the 2023 European Dressage Championships with a historic score.
‘Riding is a very emotional sport as there is a special bond which you develop in a long partnership with your horse. I'm a very passionate rider.’
Jessica Von Bredow-Werndl