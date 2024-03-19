A man with a dry sense of humour and an independent cast of mind, Malkovich has not been content merely to play roles in international feature films. 'Being John Malkovich' sealed his reputation, the film itself bearing witness to a decade’s worth of striking art-house and Hollywood performances which remain in the back of many people’s minds. In addition to his Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, Malkovich received a Molière award in France for his theatrical production of Zach Helm’s Good Canary. His Paris stage production of Dangerous Liaisons, adapted from the work by Choderlos de Laclos, attracted the brightest young actors from the city’s school of performing arts.