Collections
Lilou Wadoux has reached the heights of Endurance racing by becoming the first official female Ferrari Competizioni GT driver. This is a natural step in the brand’s continued partnership with Ferrari in GT racing in the WEC (World Endurance Championship) series.
Lilou revealed her full potential with the Richard Mille Racing Team, in which she drove brilliantly during 2022 for her final WEC season in the LMP2 category. Speed, serenity and combativity are the words that best fit the new LMGTE driver from Amiens (France).
Passionate about karting from her earliest childhood, Lilou's desire to evolve in motorsport took her from constant tests and laps in France from the age of 15, before going full throttle the following year and shining in her first European races in GT. A true revelation of Promotion formulas, Lilou Wadoux naturally turned to endurance and the Richard Mille Racing Team, a team created in 2020, whose objective was to offer women drivers access to international, high-level motor racing competitions. Mission accomplished!
By joining the ranks of AF Corse in 2023, Lilou put all her talent at the service of the Italian team, which has been responsible for almost all the victories in GT racing in recent years and especially in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).
" The marvelous work of the Richard Mille Racing Team allowed us to achieve our objective: to take female drivers to the highest level and win places against the biggest teams. Lilou is only at the start of her career, but she is already writing a new page in the history of motor racing by joining Ferrari as an official driver in endurance. There still remains a lot of work, but we will remain at her side to help her reach the top step of the podium. »
Amanda Mille, Brand and Partnerships Director of Richard Mille