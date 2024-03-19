Passionate about karting from her earliest childhood, Lilou's desire to evolve in motorsport took her from constant tests and laps in France from the age of 15, before going full throttle the following year and shining in her first European races in GT. A true revelation of Promotion formulas, Lilou Wadoux naturally turned to endurance and the Richard Mille Racing Team, a team created in 2020, whose objective was to offer women drivers access to international, high-level motor racing competitions. Mission accomplished!





By joining the ranks of AF Corse in 2023, Lilou put all her talent at the service of the Italian team, which has been responsible for almost all the victories in GT racing in recent years and especially in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).