No wonder she won Spain’s coveted ‘most promising young athlete award’ a trophy she received from King Felipe himself. No wonder, too, that she was the standard bearer for the Spanish team at the Opening Ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. Now standing 1.80 metres, ideal for an athlete, Maria first began to understand the strength and power of her own body via dance lessons. With her strong determination to prove herself, Maria’s philosophy gives a clue as to what drives her to jump so many hurdles, not least of all those she purposely sets for herself. Even if she wins, she is only truly happy if she crossed the line as regards her own targets.