Maria Vicente not only breaks records, she breaks them in record time! One of the irrepressible stars of Spanish athletics, she first stormed in to win the European under 20’s Championships in Boras, Sweden. It was with the same youthful verve and panache that she joined the Richard Mille family.
At the age of just 18, the young Catalan had already racked up an impressive list of achievements, a sure sign that Maria was soon to become Spain’s best female heptathlete by far. Not content with beating countless national records, she was crowned under-18 world champion and won gold at the European U18 Championships. In August 2019 in Boras, she took the top spot on the podium in spectacular style. But she didn’t just beat her opponents on the track; she also smashed her own personal bests. This rising star continues to prove herself, like at the 2021 Multistars in Lana and at the 2023 European Athletics U23 Championships.
No wonder she won Spain’s coveted ‘most promising young athlete award’ a trophy she received from King Felipe himself. No wonder, too, that she was the standard bearer for the Spanish team at the Opening Ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. Now standing 1.80 metres, ideal for an athlete, Maria first began to understand the strength and power of her own body via dance lessons. With her strong determination to prove herself, Maria’s philosophy gives a clue as to what drives her to jump so many hurdles, not least of all those she purposely sets for herself. Even if she wins, she is only truly happy if she crossed the line as regards her own targets.
Having already won so much, Maria knows full well that people are expecting a lot more of her. Expectations of this kind are not pressure—she sees them as pure motivación! Conscious that what she has achieved so far is impressive, Maria warns that it is nothing compared to what comes next, intoning ‘you ain’t seen nothing yet,’with a Catalan accent.
No wonder, then, that Maria Vicente lines up in the starting blocks as a winning new addition to the Richard Mille family by wearing the RM 007 Titanium.
‘I am honored to be part of the Richard Mille family, who supported me from the first day of our relationship. The Richard Mille story is truly inspiring for everyone and I share the same motivation about aiming continuously for the best beyond any limits. I never felt comfortable wearing a watch when competing, but the experience with this watch could not have been better. I not only wear a beautiful and modern machine on my wrist, I also feel extremely comfortable with it.’
Maria Vicente