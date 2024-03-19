Miles’s strict timekeeping means that he often describes himself as a “human watch”. Five years ago, he wrote a list of his dream partners. Richard Mille was one of them. “We’re both quite unconventional. It’s a brand that loves to take risks. I have the word ‘risk’ tattooed on my hand, and it inspires me whenever I compete.” Miles’s aim, first and foremost, is to shake off fencing’s “stuffy” image and take it from niche to mainstream. He sees it as a way of helping children who are often misunderstood at school, just like he was. “I want to show children what they’re capable of. I’m even working on new outfits and a scoring system with blinking lights that will allow fencing to be broadcast on prime-time television!”

Miles wears the RM 67-01 Automatic White Gold Diamond Set. ‘I love seeing the movement, the dials. It’s so much what fencing is all about – precision, timing and style. Above all, it’s a brand that refuses to do things like everyone else. You dare to be different, like me. We should join forces and change the world ! Touché!