‘I am honoured to work with Richard. The work he puts into the concept is a perception of life and of what he thinks of time. He mimics time and that’s why he is a genius. He offers you insights into something you take for granted, and it is deeper than the concept and the beauty that goes into the watches.’
Pharrell Williams
In the crowded and buzzing world of singers and songwriters, few can claim to have penned a genuinely worldwide anthem. Pharrell Williams will forever be associated with the song that has accompanied untold wonderful moments in films and more importantly on the soundtrack of our minds – ‘Happy !’
The friendship between Pharrell and Richard Mille goes way back to 2006, when Richard first heard Pharrell’s lyrics for the Gwen Stefani featuring Pharrell song, ‘Can I have it like that’.
This producer, singer and stylist began his musical career in 1994 with The Neptunes, a production duo he formed with his childhood friend Chad Hugo. In 2001, they shot to success by producing the Britney Spears track I’m a Slave 4 U and founded the band N.E.R.D. Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo have gone on to become acclaimed producers working with the likes of Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys and many others. Williams also sang on Daft Punk’s single Get Lucky. Not content with singing and producing, he is also involved in the fashion industry, having created the Boys Club and Ice Cream Footwear brands. Since 2023, Pharrell has been the creative director of the Louis Vuitton men’s collections.
‘He is so humble. He is incredibly easy to approach as is so often the case with people of talent.’
Richard Mille
The artist is a real Richard Mille enthusiast and has often been spotted wearing the brand’s watches, including the RM 031 High Performance, the RM 70-01 Alain Prost and, recently, the RM 52-05 Pharrell Williams, which he co-designed.