This producer, singer and stylist began his musical career in 1994 with The Neptunes, a production duo he formed with his childhood friend Chad Hugo. In 2001, they shot to success by producing the Britney Spears track I’m a Slave 4 U and founded the band N.E.R.D. Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo have gone on to become acclaimed producers working with the likes of Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys and many others. Williams also sang on Daft Punk’s single Get Lucky. Not content with singing and producing, he is also involved in the fashion industry, having created the Boys Club and Ice Cream Footwear brands. Since 2023, Pharrell has been the creative director of the Louis Vuitton men’s collections.