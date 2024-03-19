In 1995, the Ferme d’Apremont became available for rent, and the Institut de France granted a fifty-year lease to a group of friends who dreamed of creating an internationally renowned polo club. Among them was Patrick Guerrand Hermès, a descendant of the Hermès fashion house founder, who channeled all his energy into turning this dream into a reality. Nearly thirty years later, the gamble seems to have paid off.



While the success of the Polo Club de Chantilly is inseparable from the considerable teamwork that ensures its existence, the exceptional setting has certainly facilitated things greatly. The buildings, dating from the early 18th century, constitute a remarkable structure in and of themselves.

Philippe Perrier, director of the club since its creation, is particularly proud of the quality of its facilities: players have access to 30 paddocks (ranging from 7 to 14 acres), 9 meticulously maintained playing fields and 2 additional sand fields for all-weather use, 200 stalls with a seasonal extension of up to 400 temporary stalls, a club house, and more. This ambitious infrastructure enabled Apremont to very quickly host large competitions, forging its reputation on the international polo scene.

