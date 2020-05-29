“I’m very excited and grateful for this incredible opportunity, who has already claimed two top six finishes in this year’s ELMS races. To do Le Mans is a dream for every driver and to be able to do it representing Richard Mille and the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission is a huge honour. We have been progressing in ELMS, but Le Mans will be the first time the three of us will race together, it will be very intense, and a huge challenge: three rookie drivers in a very condensed schedule without the usual previous testing. I think we are all starting to understand how endurance races work, how you need to approach them as a team while sharing a car. The only sad part is we won’t get the full Le Mans experience without the fans being there, but I hope they can cheer us from home. We are ready for the challenge.”

Tatiana Calderón