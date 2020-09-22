There were none of the usual 250 000 spectators in the world famous stadium at Le Mans this weekend. There was however no lack of success for Richard Mille’s partners during this, the 88th edition of the world’s most famous race.



Firstly, Sébastien Buemi notched up his third consecutive victory. Piloting the Toyota TSO50 Hybrid, the Swiss driver won in LMP1 together with Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley. “Luck can turn at any point at le Mans. We had problems at the beginning with a burst tyre, then the brakes. When we were two laps behind because of changing parts, I really thought victory had slipped away. A few hours later, we were back in the lead. At the 24 Hours things change, right up to the last minute !”

