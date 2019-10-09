There are moments in an athlete’s life when it’s now or never. In the split second when he looks up at the Doha sky, Mutaz Essa Barshim alone knows what’s going through his mind. A lifetime in the space of a heartbeat. Silence. Then the home crowd starts to chant his name—‘Mutaz! Mutaz!’ Suddenly, the little boy from Doha becomes the man who reached for Gold, clearing 2.37m. This life-changing performance was anything but guaranteed after what has uncontestably been a difficult period. Mutaz’s pre-Doha personal best this year was 2.27m. Add to this the multiple injuries he has sustained and emergency ankle surgery in 2018—victory was by no means obvious. As he leapt into the sky, however, he cast all worries to the sand below. Mutaz jumped into the record books as one of Qatar’s most successful athletes of all time. Winning this medal, in that place, was quite simply the biggest achievement of his career…