Amongst some of the most renowned polo players participating in the tournament was a member of the Richard Mille family and long-term brand partner, Pablo Mac Donough.



With over ten goals under his belt, Argentinian-born Mac Donough played alongside his teammates from La Dolfina team wearing his RM 53-01 Tourbillon timepiece. Fresh from their 11th victory at the Argentinian Open, they headed one team each, leading invited players and patrons for a chance to compete for the first ever Desert Polo trophy.