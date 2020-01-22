Collections
The event, which took place on January 16-18 as part of the Winter at Tantora festival, has witnessed top international polo players competing in an adrenaline-packed game set against a stunning backdrop of the breathtaking AlUla canyons.
Organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla in partnership with the Saudi Polo Federation, Desert Polo is the first modern polo tournament in the world to be staged in a desert environment. As one of the long-term supporters of this prestigious sport, Richard Mille is the official timekeeper of the exclusive two-day event.
Amongst some of the most renowned polo players participating in the tournament was a member of the Richard Mille family and long-term brand partner, Pablo Mac Donough.
With over ten goals under his belt, Argentinian-born Mac Donough played alongside his teammates from La Dolfina team wearing his RM 53-01 Tourbillon timepiece. Fresh from their 11th victory at the Argentinian Open, they headed one team each, leading invited players and patrons for a chance to compete for the first ever Desert Polo trophy.
‘We are proud to be part of this significant event and to support the continuous development of polo in Saudi Arabia. The AlUla region provides the perfect natural stage to witness some of the greatest polo stars on the planet in action.'
Peter Harrison, CEO of Richard Mille EMEA