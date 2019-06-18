The RM 004 Split Seconds Chronograph makes its first appearance. It took more than five years of development to perfect this model. Rather than the old method of using a column wheel that was stopped and started using a system of levers that would interact with the column wheel, the brand went after an innovation in the way the rattrapante worked by doing a ‘pincer’ made of titanium, in which both arms work simultaneously, in order to ‘grab’ the split seconds gear in a single swift movement.

2003