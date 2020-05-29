Philippe Sinault's Signatech team will be providing technical support during the event and is helping the drivers to prepare: ‘We have provided them with a specific training program on a simulator and each driver will be assisted by a track engineer and a strategy manager in order to achieve the best possible results.’



This virtual race will be an opportunity for the Richard Mille Racing Team and Signatech to test the waters as they prepare for the start of the ELMS Championship, which is set to begin behind closed doors on 9 July at the Paul Ricard circuit. The team will be one of the few crews to include all its regular drivers.



