With a staggering growth time of more than 4 weeks, each block of sapphire then requires more than 1,000 hours of machining to emerge as a Richard Mille case. The difficulty is exacerbated by the fact that our case design curves in all directions, which requires that we use a multi-axis machine throughout the production process.







Anti-glare treated and water resistant to 30 metres, the sapphire case of the RM 53-02 is the most difficult case to perfectly produce amongst all the offerings in the entire Swiss casemaking industry, bar none.



