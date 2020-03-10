Collections
Unveiled in 2014, the RM 61-01 is a younger sibling of the tourbillon RM 59-01 worn by Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake, a member of the Richard Mille family since 2012. This ‘Ultimate Edition’ heralds the last issue of this model and its singular lines, this time in Carbon TPT® and Quartz TPT®.
For the RM 61-01 Ultimate Edition, TZP ceramic yields to Quartz TPT® and Carbon TPT® for the bezel and caseback, with the latter material also featured on the caseband.
The many layers of silica-based Quartz TPT®, no more than 45 microns thick, are interlaced with layers of Carbon TPT® as they are stacked by an automatic compiling system that changes the orientation of the fibres by 45° between each layer. Heated to 120° at a pressure of 6 bars in an autoclave, the 600-layer composites are ready for machining at the brand’s factory. Milling and turning reveal random patterns in the Quartz TPT® and Carbon TPT®, making each piece absolutely unique.
In addition to elongations between 2 and 5 o’clock which eliminate all possible rubbing against the sprinter’s wrist, the case sports a crown protector in Carbon TPT® that ensures the crown is safe during sporting activities.
Boasting a highly skeletonised calibre crafted of PVD-treated grade 5 titanium, traversing balance bridges in black-galvanised and hand-painted grade 5 titanium and a balance wheel with variable inertia oscillating at a frequency of 4 Hz, the RM 61-01 ensures superlative performance thanks to a 55-hour power reserve and impact resistance tested for impacts of over 5,000 g’s.
This limited edition of 150 pieces brings to a close this model’s 6-year career.