For the RM 61-01 Ultimate Edition, TZP ceramic yields to Quartz TPT® and Carbon TPT® for the bezel and caseback, with the latter material also featured on the caseband.







The many layers of silica-based Quartz TPT®, no more than 45 microns thick, are interlaced with layers of Carbon TPT® as they are stacked by an automatic compiling system that changes the orientation of the fibres by 45° between each layer. Heated to 120° at a pressure of 6 bars in an autoclave, the 600-layer composites are ready for machining at the brand’s factory. Milling and turning reveal random patterns in the Quartz TPT® and Carbon TPT®, making each piece absolutely unique.



In addition to elongations between 2 and 5 o’clock which eliminate all possible rubbing against the sprinter’s wrist, the case sports a crown protector in Carbon TPT® that ensures the crown is safe during sporting activities.