Sisley and Richard Mille are both obsessed with offering their clients something truly exceptional.
Their partnership yields a meaningful union, expressed in this boxed set. Richard Mille wished to offer a selection of products developed by Sisley, renowned for both its visionary attitude and impeccable ethics.
Sisley draws inspiration from the very essence of plants and has emerged as a pioneer in the burgeoning field of phyto-cosmetology. The vital energy of the botanical world, with all its ability to regenerate and adapt, its protective mechanisms and its fragrances, is placed at the service of skincare in products of impeccable quality.
*Boxes made from FSC paper, with recycled and recyclable foam
Cleansing exfoliator:
Leaves skin invigorated, soft, and luminous.
Usage tips:
Apply a dime-sized amount after moistening the skin on the face and neck. Using your fingertips, massage in a circular motion, avoiding the eye contour. Then, rinse thoroughly with water before applying a lotion adapted to your skin type. May be used 3 to 4 times a week.
Hydrates and treats under-eye puffiness:
The Eye and Lip Contour Balm smoothes and moisturises the skin around the eyes and lips.
Usage tips:
Use preferably in the morning on perfectly clean skin before any other product. Take a small amount of Eye and Lip Contour Balm using the spatula. Smooth with fingertips, with light padding around the eyes and lips.
Sisleÿa L’Intégral Anti-Âge
Complete Anti-Ageing Skin Care:
A truly complete anti-ageing cream that acts on the visible
signs associated with the 3 dimensions of ageing.
Usage tips:
Each morning and evening, apply Sisleÿa L’Intégral Anti-Âge to clean and dry skin, to face and neck.
Sisleÿa L’Intégral Anti-Âge Concentrated Firming Body Cream
Concentrated Firming Body Cream:
A powerful anti-ageing concentrate for the body, producing a spectacular firming effect on the areas affected by loss of firmness: stomach, the insides of the arms and thighs, and the buttocks.
Usage tips:
Apply morning and evening, concentrating on the affected areas: stomach, the insides of the arms and thighs, and the buttocks.
Revitalising Fortifying Serum for the scalp
Intensive hair cure for the scalp:
Expert scalp care serum that slows hair loss and contributes to stronger and denser hair.
Usage tips:
Apply 3 pipettes, section by section, to dry or damp hair on the scalp, in particular on the areas of loss.
Massage with fingertips. Use as an intensive treatment every 2 days for a month then twice a week for 2 months for maintenance. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with clean water..
