VARIABLE-GEOMETRY ROTOR

This exclusive Richard Mille design makes it possible to effectively adapt rewinding of the mainspring to the user’s activity level, in sporting or non-sporting environments. By adjusting the six-position rib, the rotor’s inertia is modified to either speed up the winding process in the case of leisurely arm movements, or to slow it down during sporting activities.







• Central flange in grade 5 titanium



• 18K white gold weight segment



• Weight segment with 6 possible positions adjusted



by screws in grade 5 titanium



• 18K white gold wings



• Ceramic ball bearings



• Unidirectional anti-clockwise winding