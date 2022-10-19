Collections
In the beginning, there was only the void. A sudden explosion was followed by the emergence of millions of glittering stars. The RM 07-01 Intergalactic collection is unique in terms of design and execution and an invitation to embark on a journey of exploration back to the dawn of time.
Bright Night
- Bezel in Carbon TPT® set with diamonds and red gold prongs
- Caseband in red gold
- Caseback in Carbon TPT®
- Central dial in Carbon TPT® set with diamonds and red gold prongs and inserts
- Crown in polished red gold with red gold prongs on black rubber
Skeletonised automatic winding movement with hours, minutes and variable-geometry rotor.
Around 50 hours (± 10%)
Microblasted grade 5 titanium with electroplasma treatment gives great rigidity to the baseplate, as well as precise surface flatness which is essential for the perfect functioning of the gear train. Bridges are also in grade 5 titanium, microblasted and electroplasma treated. The skeletonised baseplate and the bridges were subjected to separate and extensive validation tests to ensure optimal strength requirements.
The RM 07-01 uses variable geometry to optimize the rotor’s winding motion.
Rotor specifications:
- Heavy external outside edge and heavy edge ring in 5N red gold
- Weight segment in heavy metal
- Automatic winding system OneWay® with ball bearings
- Bidirectional winding system
This rotor with variable inertia has been incorporated into the CRMA2 calibre as it allows the rotor to be set according to the owner’s activity level. The setting is modified by adjusting the 2 weights which can be moved into the correct position and fixed in place by spline screws.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement dimensions: 29.90 x 22.00 mm
Thickness: 4.92 mm
Jewels: 25
Balance: CuBe, 4 arms, 4 setting screws, moment of inertia 7.5 mg.cm2, angle of lift 50°
Frequency: 28,800 vph (4 Hz)
Balance spring: AK3
Shock protection: INCABLOC 908.22.211.100 (transparent)
Escapement wheel jewels: Rubifix (transparent)
CASE
The design and execution of the watch demonstrates a complete conceptual approach to the movement, case and dial. As a result, everything has been constructed according to an extremely rigorous specifications and in complete harmony.
The bezel and caseback are machined from Carbon TPT®, an exclusive material with a unique damascene appearance. Carbon TPT® is composed of multiple layers of parallel filaments obtained by dividing carbon fibres. These layers, with a maximum thickness of 30 microns, are impregnated with matrix then woven on a special machine that modifies the direction of the weft by 45° between layers. Heated to 120°C at a pressure of 6 bars, the Carbon TPT® is then ready to be processed on a CNC machine at Richard Mille’s case factory. Carbon TPT® improves the rate of occurrence of breaking stresses by 25% and of micro-cracks by 200% compared to other technically advanced forms of carbon material.
The three-part case is water resistant to 50 meters ensured by 2 Nitril O-ring seals. The case is assembled with 12 grade 5 titanium spline screws and abrasion resistant washers in 316L stainless steel.
Finishing
- Microblasted anglage
- Microblasted-milled section
- Microblasted sinks
- Electroplasma treatment for the baseplate and the bridges
- Lapped and polished ends
- Burnished pivots
- Post faces polished
- Concave chamfering with a diamond tool
- Diamond-polished angles
- Circular-finished faces
- Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
Other features
This type of barrel provides the following advantages:
– The phenomenon of periodic internal mainspring adhesion is significantly diminished, thereby increasing performance.
– Provision of an excellent mainspring delta curve with an ideal power reserve/performance and regularity ratio.
The entire going train of the watch, the primary transmitter of power throughout the movement, utilises a pressure angle of 20˚ for the teeth of the wheel. This system equalises any discrepancies that might arise between the centre of each wheel, for instance during thermal changes and normal use, and promotes an excellent transmission of torque to the balance wheel, thus supporting excellent chronometric characteristics.
This permits better control of the torque applied to the screws during assembly. These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.