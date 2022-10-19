CASE

The design and execution of the watch demonstrates a complete conceptual approach to the movement, case and dial. As a result, everything has been constructed according to an extremely rigorous specifications and in complete harmony.



The bezel and caseback are machined from Carbon TPT®, an exclusive material with a unique damascene appearance. Carbon TPT® is composed of multiple layers of parallel filaments obtained by dividing carbon fibres. These layers, with a maximum thickness of 30 microns, are impregnated with matrix then woven on a special machine that modifies the direction of the weft by 45° between layers. Heated to 120°C at a pressure of 6 bars, the Carbon TPT® is then ready to be processed on a CNC machine at Richard Mille’s case factory. Carbon TPT® improves the rate of occurrence of breaking stresses by 25% and of micro-cracks by 200% compared to other technically advanced forms of carbon material.



The three-part case is water resistant to 50 meters ensured by 2 Nitril O-ring seals. The case is assembled with 12 grade 5 titanium spline screws and abrasion resistant washers in 316L stainless steel.