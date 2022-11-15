Collections
The RM 07-02 Automatic Sapphire brings a feminine approach to technique, cloaking it with divine tones while maintaining transparency. We needed to preserve the transparency while adding a shade of colored, elegant but sufficiently marked.
This watch expresses femininity through its elegant tonneau shape, sculpted in colored sapphire, which is sublimated by a movement in 18k 5N red gold or white gold and set with hundreds of diamonds. The watch dial, whether in mother-of-pearl, jasper or pave-set stones, exhibits a refined classicism that feels resolutely contemporary.
a new stance in watchmaking
For several years now, women are increasingly fascinated by the complexity and technicality of horology. Always eager to please this demanding clientele, Richard Mille created the RM 07-02, an automatic gold calibre protected by a sapphire case.
RM 07-02 Automatic Winding Sapphire
Skeletonised automatic-winding in-house movement
Hours, minutes and variable-geometry rotor
Baseplate, bridges and variable geometry rotor in gem-set 5N red gold
Power reserve : around 50 hours (± 10%).
Dimensions: 32.90 x 46.75 x 14.35 mm
Crafted from sections of colored sapphire taken from a single block, this case is extremely difficult to machine.
Observing the manufacturing process of a sapphire case highlights the challenge its creation entails, from both an engineering and a technical standpoint. There is no room for even a single cutting error.
The case requires almost forty days of machining and finishing to meet the uncompromising specifications laid out by Richard Mille. Numerous tests then follow to verify that the brand’s resistance and comfort requirements have been met.
This case highlights the house’s skeletonised movement— in micro blasted white gold for the green and blue sapphire versions, and in 5N red gold for the pink and brown sapphire versions.
‘This watch is a complete work of art, because every detail has been consciously expressed and everything you see complements and supports every other part. When you look closer through the sapphire, you see all the details of the movement structure and finishing that have also been designed to be pleasing to the eye, as well as the fine diamond setting of the interior’.
Movement dimensions: 29.90 x 22.00 mm
Thickness: 5.05 mm
Number of jewels: 25
Balance: CuBe, 4 arms, 4 setting screws, moment of inertia 7.5 mg•cm 2, angle of lift 50°
Frequency: 28,800 vph (4 Hz)
Balance spring: AK3
Shock protection: INCABLOC 908.22.211.100 (transparent)
Escapement wheel jewels: Rubifix (transparent)
Gold had already lost its pride of place in the gemset ceramic and Carbon TPT® watches. With the gemset sapphire, the brand expresses its new approach to diamonds through coloured sapphire.
Setting each element is a real engineering feat requiring a laser operating to the nearest micrometre. Prongs in red or grey hand-polished gold, made separately, are then inserted, creating multiple settings to hold a delicate row of diamonds. The crystalline hue of the sapphire enhances the subtle alternating rhythm between the brightness of the twelve diamond lines and the brand’s emblematic design of the case screws.
BASEPLATE AND BRIDGES IN GEM-SET GOLD
The baseplate and the bridges are machined from 18K red gold or white gold, which is microblasted and bevelled by hand. The baseplate is decorated and set with hundreds of diamonds, an aesthetic feat achieved thanks to the long and delicate work of the gem setter.
The skeletonised baseplate and bridges were subjected to separate and extensive validation tests to optimise their resistance capacities.
GEMSET VARIABLE-GEOMETRY ROTOR
The rotor allows to be set according to the owner’s activity level. The setting is modified by adjusting two weights that can be adjusted and fixed in place by spline screws. The inertia of the movement is increased when the two weights are closer to each other; the barrel then rewinds more quickly. If the weights are positioned at the extremities of the rotor, the inertia is decreased and the barrel winds more slowly.
Specifications
• Heavy external outside edge and heavy edge ring in 5N red gold
• Weight segment in heavy metal
• Ceramic ball bearings
• Automatic OneWay® ceramic winding system with ball bearings
• Bidirectional winding system
Finishing
• Hand-polished anglage
• Microblasted milled sections
• Hand-polished sinks
• Burnished sections
• Satin-finished surfaces
• Hand-polished anglage
• Hand-polished sinks
• Burnished sections
• Concave chamfering with a diamond tool
• Diamond-polished angles
• Circular-finished faces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
Other features
This type of barrel provides the following advantages:
The entire going train of the watch, the primary transmitter of power to the movement, utilises a special profile for the wheel teeth with a 20˚ pressure angle. This system equalises any discrepancies that might arise between the centres of each wheel, for instance during thermal changes and normal use, and promotes an excellent transmission of torque to the balance wheel, thus supporting superior chronometric results.
This type of balance wheel represents the ultimate in innovation. It guarantees greater reliability when subjected to shocks or during movement assembly or disassembly, hence better chronometric results over time. The regulator index is eliminated, and a more accurate and repeatable calibration is possible thanks to 4 small, adjustable weights located directly on the balance.