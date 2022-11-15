GEMSET VARIABLE-GEOMETRY ROTOR

The rotor allows to be set according to the owner’s activity level. The setting is modified by adjusting two weights that can be adjusted and fixed in place by spline screws. The inertia of the movement is increased when the two weights are closer to each other; the barrel then rewinds more quickly. If the weights are positioned at the extremities of the rotor, the inertia is decreased and the barrel winds more slowly.







Specifications



• Heavy external outside edge and heavy edge ring in 5N red gold



• Weight segment in heavy metal



• Ceramic ball bearings



• Automatic OneWay® ceramic winding system with ball bearings



• Bidirectional winding system