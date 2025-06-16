Collections
Richard Mille presents the RM 33-03 Automatic, a round automatic watch that upholds the brand’s uncompromising technical and aesthetic standards.
Succeeding the RM 33-02, the RM 33-03 introduces greater complexity while preserving the unique ergonomics of its silhouette — a blend of the sporty lines of the tonneau shape with the natural harmony of a round timepiece.
Precision in motion
As with every creation in the Richard Mille collection, the blend of elegance, technicity, and ergonomics within the RM 33-03 is testament to the care that has been taken with it.
RM 33-03 AUTOMATIC WINDING
Skeletonised automatic-winding movement with hours, minutes, small seconds, date and off-centre monobloc platinum rotor.
Around 40 hours (± 10%).
The skeletonized RMXP3 calibre powering the RM 33-03 makes extensive use of titanium. The baseplate and bridges, both treated with Titalyt® and black PVD coatings, are synonymous with exceptional stiffness and precise surface flatness—a true technical feat, as thin components are prone to flexing, vibrating, and warping under machining stresses and temperature changes. Achieving this perfect flatness demands exceptional care and expertise.
Sandblasting, microblasting, satin-finished surfaces, and anglages—all produced entirely by hand—accentuate the volumes of the calibre. The empty and full spaces of its high degree of skeletonization also contribute to this play of shadow and light.
To ensure the decentralised rotor’s optimal winding efficiency, the monobloc micro rotor has been designed to wind bi-directionally and is manufactured of solid platinum, conferring an optimal weight-to-volume ratio.
DATE DISPLAY
Semi-instantaneous, it comes into view when suspended above the white-coloured field at 5 o’clock
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement diameter: 33.00 mm
Thickness: 3.28 mm
Number of jewels: 29
Barrel arbour: AP 20 steel
Balance: Glucydur®, 4 arms, moment of inertia 5.75 mg•cm2, angle of lift 53°
Frequency: 21,600 vph (3 Hz)
Balance spring: Nivaflex®
Shock protection: INCABLOC 908.22.211.100 (transparent)
Escapement wheel jewels: Rubifix (transparent)
Two-position stem: Manual winding, hand setting
CASE
The RM 33-03 Automatic builds on the aesthetic codes of its predecessor, preserving and evolving them. Forward-thinking materials like titanium and Carbon TPT® contribute greatly to the identity of this watch, as both case materials are incredibly light in addition to being scratch resistant and visually appealing.
Whether in Carbon TPT® or in grade 5 titanium, the case is defined by the sleek lines of its sport-inspired design, merging the curvature of the brand’s tonneau cases with the distinctive features of its circular watches. Secured by the brand's signature titanium spline screws, the tripartite case structure features a combination of satin and polished finishes.
Both versions measure 41.7 mm in diameter and are merely 9.7 mm thick, a compact dimension that makes them perfectly suited to any wrist
DIAL
Enhancing the three-dimensional architecture of the calibre, numerals in 18K 5N red gold are mounted on rigid titanium rails positioned between the flange and the movement, hovering above the calibre. This intricate dial, like the bridges, is a technical feat due to its thinness that also serves a function. Spanning the entire calibre, it draws the eye to the small seconds counter.
STRAP
The strap design follows the unique lines following from indentations at 6 and 12 o’clock, creating a strikingly original dynamic. These vanishing lines further contribute to extending the energy of the case design. A grade 5 titanium folding buckle ensures a perfect fit and secure fastening on wrists.
Finishing
• Baseplate in hand-ground grade 5 titanium, wet sandblasted, Titalyt® treated
• Bridges wet sandblasted, top surface hand polished, grade 5 titanium PVD treated
• Hand-polished locking sections
• Burnished pivots
• Diamond-polished sinks on the bridge side
• Pinions with undercuts
• Microblasted and hand-drawn surfaces
• Sapphire-blasted surfaces
• Anglage and polishing by hand
• Concave chamfering with a diamond tool
• Circular-smoothed faces
• Polished angles
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
• Minimal corrections applied to the wheels in order to preserve geometry and performance
Profile-turning
Other features
This type of balance wheel represents the ultimate in innovation. It guarantees greater reliability when subjected to shocks and during movement assembly or disassembly, hence better chronometric results over time. The regulator index is eliminated, and a more accurate and repeatable calibration is possible thanks to 4 adjustable small weights located directly on the balance.
In carbon fibre, with hour index points filled with approved luminous material.
Minute flange in carbon fibre.
This permits better control of the torque applied to screws during assembly. These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.