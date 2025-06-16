CASE

The RM 33-03 Automatic builds on the aesthetic codes of its predecessor, preserving and evolving them. Forward-thinking materials like titanium and Carbon TPT® contribute greatly to the identity of this watch, as both case materials are incredibly light in addition to being scratch resistant and visually appealing.



Whether in Carbon TPT® or in grade 5 titanium, the case is defined by the sleek lines of its sport-inspired design, merging the curvature of the brand’s tonneau cases with the distinctive features of its circular watches. Secured by the brand's signature titanium spline screws, the tripartite case structure features a combination of satin and polished finishes.







Both versions measure 41.7 mm in diameter and are merely 9.7 mm thick, a compact dimension that makes them perfectly suited to any wrist