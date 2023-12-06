Collections
At Richard Mille, the watch has always been considered a practical accessory that should be useful and totally reliable, whatever its owner may be doing. Inspired by the collection of RM 027 Tourbillon watches worn by Rafa Nadal on the tennis courts, the RM 035 Collection of ‘baby Nadal’ watches has been designed as a concentration of technology at the service of performance and those who deliver it. To be worn without moderation and without compromise.
THREE YEARS OF DEVELOPMENT
The RM 35-03 Automatic Rafael Nadal, the fourth watch in the RM 035 Collection, inaugurates a new winding mechanism christened the ‘butterfly rotor’. This patented invention hands direct control over the automatic movement’s winding to the wearer. It’s a brand new way to stay in touch with your watch under all circumstances.
RM 35-03 Automatic Winding Rafael Nadal
Skeletonised automatic-winding movement with hours, minutes, seconds, patented butterfly rotor, sport mode and function selector.
Power reserve: around 55 hours (± 10%).
Manufacturing these components in grade 5 titanium with black PVD and electroplasma treatments confers great rigidity on the entire assembly, as well as precise surface flatness, essential for perfect functioning of the gear train.
The skeletonised baseplate and the bridges were subjected to intensive and complete validation tests to optimise their stress resistance.
Patented by Richard Mille, the butterfly rotor offers the wearer the possibility of varying the rotor geometry by themselves, controlling the winding of the movement according to their lifestyle and sporting activities.
The butterfly rotor is made up of two weights in grade 5 titanium and metal. In their initial position, the weights cause a radial displacement of the center of gravity, generating the necessary torque to wind the barrel. With a simple pressure on the pusher at 7 o’clock (SPORT MODE), a gear train dedicated to the rotor deploys the two weights at 180°. The center of gravity is then brought back to the center, bringing the rotor into balance, canceling its winding power and thus any excessive winding of the calibre.
This invention allows the movement’s winding mechanism to be optimised on demand. An ON/OFF indicator located at 6 o’clock allows the owner to see the status of the rotor, if it is activated or not.
Rotor specifications
• Arm in grade 5 titanium
• Metal weight segment
• Ceramic ball bearings
• Unidirectional; anti-clockwise winding direction
In a manner similar to a car’s gearbox, a push-button located at 2 o’clock allows one to select the winding, neutral and hand-setting functions with a simple push. A hand at 2 o’clock displays the selected function.
FREE-SPRUNG BALANCE WITH VARIABLE INERTIA
This type of balance wheel represents the ultimate in innovation. It guarantees greater reliability when subjected to shocks and during movement assembly and disassembly, hence better chronometric results over time.
The regulator index is eliminated and a more accurate and repeatable adjustment is possible, thanks to 4 small, adjustable weights located directly on the balance.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement dimensions: 31.25 x 29.45 mm
Thickness: 5.92 mm
Jewels: 38
Barrel arbour: in AP 20 steel
Balance: Glucydur®, 2 arms and 4 setting weights, moment of inertia 4.8 mg•cm2, angle of lift 53°
Frequency: 28,800 vph (4 Hz)
Balance spring: elinvar
Shock protection: INCABLOC 908.22.211.100 (transparent)
CASE IN CARBON TPT® AND QUARTZ TPT®
Carbon TPT® and Quartz TPT® are exclusive materials with a unique appearance. Their remarkable surface displays elegant striations, as they are composed of multiple layers of parallel filaments obtained by dividing carbon fibres or silica threads.
These layers, with a maximum thickness of 45 microns, are impregnated with resin then woven on a special machine that modifies the direction of the weft by 45° between layers. Heated to 120°C at a pressure of 6 bars, these materials are then ready to be processed on a CNC machine at Richard Mille.
The case is water resistant to 50 metres, ensured by two Nitrile O-ring seals. The case is assembled with 20 spline screws in grade 5 titanium and abrasion-resistant washers in 316L stainless steel.
DIAL
The open-worked hands point towards a flange also made of microblasted grade 5 titanium, punctuated with the numerals 3, 6, 9 and 12, which slant inwards to create depth. This elegant exterior forcefully highlights the technical aspect of the RM 35-03 Rafael Nadal.
Finishing
• Baseplate in wet-sandblasted grade 5 titanium, grey electroplasma treated
• Bridges in hand-ground grade 5 titanium, wet-sandblasted and Titalyt® or PVD treated
• Locking sections hand polished
• Burnished pivots
• Pinions with undercuts
• Screw slot and screw bevelled and polished with rounded and polished tip
• Straight line grain finish of the upper surface
• Lower surfaces microblasted
• Circular-grained, diamond-cut angles and rhodium-plated wheels bevelled (before cutting the teeth)
• Minimal corrections applied to the wheels in order to preserve geometry and performance
Other features
This permits better control of the torque applied to the screws during assembly. These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.
The double-barrel system contributes to torque stability over a longer period. This is achieved by dispersing the stored energy across two winding barrels, equalising torque as well as reducing friction on the bearings and pivots, resulting in improved long-term performance.
Bezel side: In sapphire (1,800 Vickers) with anti-glare treatment (both sides)
Thickness: 1.50 mm
Back side: In sapphire (1,800 Vickers) with anti-glare treatment (both sides)
Thickness: 1.20 mm