BUTTERFLY ROTOR

Patented by Richard Mille, the butterfly rotor offers the wearer the possibility of varying the rotor geometry by themselves, controlling the winding of the movement according to their lifestyle and sporting activities.



The butterfly rotor is made up of two weights in grade 5 titanium and metal. In their initial position, the weights cause a radial displacement of the center of gravity, generating the necessary torque to wind the barrel. With a simple pressure on the pusher at 7 o’clock (SPORT MODE), a gear train dedicated to the rotor deploys the two weights at 180°. The center of gravity is then brought back to the center, bringing the rotor into balance, canceling its winding power and thus any excessive winding of the calibre.



This invention allows the movement’s winding mechanism to be optimised on demand. An ON/OFF indicator located at 6 o’clock allows the owner to see the status of the rotor, if it is activated or not.







Rotor specifications



• Arm in grade 5 titanium



• Metal weight segment



• Ceramic ball bearings



• Unidirectional; anti-clockwise winding direction