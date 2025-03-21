Collections
For more than 75 years, Ferrari has been at the forefront of the automotive scene. With a shared relentless focus on innovation, precision engineering, and cutting-edge design, we have collaborated to bring to life a new dedicated watch, the RM 43-01 Ferrari, in which performance is no longer an objective but a standard.
Created in close partnership with Audemars Piguet Le Locle, this manual-winding calibre, comprising 514 meticulously crafted components, showcases exceptional expertise. This intricate masterpiece combines a tourbillon with a split-seconds chronograph, while elegantly nodding to the rich history of the Prancing Horse throughout its design.
A blend of talent
The RM 43-01 is a true homage to Ferrari's legacy, blending iconic design, unparalleled performance, and exclusivity into a watch that embodies complete excellence.
RM 43-01 Manual Winding Tourbillon Split-seconds Chronograph Ferrari
Manual winding tourbillon movement with hours, minutes, split-seconds chronograph, 30-minute totaliser, and power-reserve, torque and function indicators.
Limited edition of 75 pieces in Carbon TPT® and 75 pieces in microblasted titanium and Carbon TPT®
Around 70 hours (± 10%), without the chronograph running.
Actual power reserve results will depend on the period of time the chronograph is utilised.
The baseplate has been finished in grade 5 titanium, a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant and remarkably rigid alloy, which enables the gear train to function effortlessly. The alloy is 90% grade 5 titanium, 6% aluminium and 4% vanadium.
This combination further increases the mechanical properties of this material, which explains its frequent use in the aerospace, aeronautics and automotive industries.
The bridges, crafted from both grade 5 titanium and Carbon TPT®, draws inspiration from Ferrari’s engine design, particularly the crankcases with these X-patterns, used to provide additional strength and rigidity while offering a more aggressive and distinctive look to the movement.
They have been skeletonized as far as possible to reduce the total weight of the calibre. This feat was also achieved through the incorporation of Carbon TPT® parts.
These technical solutions give this complex calibre—with its extreme weight to resistance ratio—an impressive resistance capacity, tested in our workshops to shocks of over 5,000 g's, a prowess for a watch combining a tourbillon escapement and a complex split-seconds chronograph mechanism.
The typical spline screws of Richard Mille coexist with Hexagon Socket-Head Screws found on Ferrari’s engine covers to secure the various parts.
SPLIT-SECONDS SYSTEM
Like a V12 in automotive engineering, the split-seconds chronograph is the most refined mechanism in timekeeping. The drive to create the most high-performance calibre possible pushed the movement development team to exceed conventional limits in chronometry. They optimized this complication further by refining the operation of the split-seconds mechanism, which features two six-column wheels and a newly designed 3N PVD clamp with a lighter structure and integrated hollows. Additionally, a new engagement system aligns with the split-seconds column wheel, along with an enhanced locking mechanism for the rockers. Energy consumption is also reduced by minimizing arbor friction, which improves timekeeping precision and makes the RM 43-01 a model of efficiency and long-term reliability.
POWER-RESERVE INDICATOR
The power-reserve indicator shows the number of hours of energy left in the mainspring before the watch must be wound again.
TORQUE INDICATOR
This indicator supplies information about the mainspring’s tension, thus permitting an optimisation of the chronometric functioning of the movement.
FUNCTION INDICATOR
In a manner similar to a car’s gearbox, the function indicator allows one to see the winding, neutral and hand-setting positions as the crown is pulled out. The active position is indicated via a hand at 4 o’clock pointing to the following functions: W (Winding) – N (Neutral) – H (Hands).
FREE-SPRUNG BALANCE WITH VARIABLE INERTIA
This type of balance wheel guarantees greater reliability when subjected to shocks and during assembly or dismantling of the movement, thus providing better chronometric results over time. The index is eliminated, thereby allowing a more precise and repeatable calibration using 4 setting screws.
FAST-ROTATING BARREL (6 hours per revolution instead of 7.5 hours)
This type of barrel provides the following advantages:
• The phenomenon of periodic internal mainspring adhesion is significantly diminished, thereby increasing performance.
• Provision of an excellent mainspring delta curve with an ideal power reserve/performance and regularity ratio.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement dimensions: 31.20 x 36.45 mm
Thickness: 7.47 mm
Tourbillon diameter: 12.40 mm
Balance wheel diameter: 10.00 mm
Jewels: 43
Balance wheel: Glucydur®, 2 arms, 4 setting screws, moment of inertia 10 mg•cm2, angle of lift 53º
Frequency: 21,600 vph (3 Hz)
Balance spring: elinvar by Nivarox®
Shock protection: KIF Elastor KE 160 B28
Barrel shaft: nickel-free Chronifer® (DIN x 46 Cr 13 + S) with the following characteristics: stainless - antimagnetic - suitable for tempering
CENTRO STILE
Centro Stile Ferrari played a pivotal role in shaping numerous key elements of the watch, contributing not only to its overall aesthetic but also to the finest details, such as the intricately designed crown and the meticulously crafted hands. Each of these components reflects Ferrari's distinctive stylistic influence.
The unique bezel features grooves reminiscent of the hood of the Ferrari Daytona SP3, while the pushers echo the rear lights of the SF90 Stradale. The rubber strap, designed by Centro Stile, adds the final chapter to this exceptional story.
CASE IN CARBON TPT®
Carbon TPT® is a remarkable material with a unique finish. It is obtained by layering hundreds of sheets of carbon fibres (with a maximum thickness of 30 microns), by using an automated process that changes the orientation of the weft between layers. Heated to 120 °C at a pressure of 6 bars in an autoclave similar to those used for aeronautic components, the material is then ready to be machined at Richard Mille to create the case and its pushers.
OR IN MICROBLASTED TITANIUM
The design and execution of the watch demonstrate a holistic approach to conception of the movement, case and dial. As a result, everything has been constructed according to extremely rigorous specifications. For example, a casing ring is no longer used, and the movement is mounted on chassis mounting rubbers (ISO SW) fixed by titanium screws.
The bezel and caseback are made of grade 5 titanium whilst the caseband and pushers are made of Carbon TPT®. The bezels are microblasted with hand-polished bevels.
The tripartite case is water resistant to 50 metres, ensured by 2 Nitrile O-ring seals. The case is assembled with 20 grade 5 titanium spline screws and abrasion-resistant washers in 316 L stainless steel.
TORQUE LIMITING CROWN
This added security system prevents accidental overwinding of the watch, the result of which can cause damage such as breaking the winding stem or putting too much pressure on the barrel spring.
PRANCING HORSE
The space deliberately left open during the development of the movement is filled with a titanium plate laser-engraved with the Cavallino logo. Microblasted, and satin-finished with polished bevels, it demonstrates the brand's level of expertise found throughout the calibre.
Finishing
• Hand-polished bevelling
• Hand-polished locking sections
• Sapphire-microblasted milled sections
• Lapped and polished contact points
• Burnished pivots
• Wire-drawn and microblasted surfaces
• Hand-polished bevelling
• Concave chamfering with a diamond tool
• Circular-decorated front faces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
• Minimal corrections applied to the wheels in order to preserve geometry and performance.
Other features
This device permits an appreciable winding gain (around 20%), especially during the start of winding. It is also helpful in ensuring an even distribution of the mainspring’s internal tension.
The design of these screws permits better control of the torque applied during assembly. These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.
The central involute profile of the winding-barrel teeth provides an optimal pressure angle of 20°, which promotes effective rotary motion and compensates for possible variations in the operation of the going train. This, in turn, ensures excellent torque transmission and a distinct improvement
in performance.