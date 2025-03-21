BRIDGES IN GRADE 5 TITANIUM AND CARBON TPT®

The bridges, crafted from both grade 5 titanium and Carbon TPT®, draws inspiration from Ferrari’s engine design, particularly the crankcases with these X-patterns, used to provide additional strength and rigidity while offering a more aggressive and distinctive look to the movement.



They have been skeletonized as far as possible to reduce the total weight of the calibre. This feat was also achieved through the incorporation of Carbon TPT® parts.



These technical solutions give this complex calibre—with its extreme weight to resistance ratio—an impressive resistance capacity, tested in our workshops to shocks of over 5,000 g's, a prowess for a watch combining a tourbillon escapement and a complex split-seconds chronograph mechanism.



The typical spline screws of Richard Mille coexist with Hexagon Socket-Head Screws found on Ferrari’s engine covers to secure the various parts.