When designing the earlier RM 58-01, Richard Mille’s goal was to simplify the use of the worldtimer complication as much as possible, notably by removing the need for a pusher in activating the time zone function. The RM 63-02 World Timer revisits this exercise, incorporating the World Timer function at the heart of an automatic in-house movement.
A quest for simplicity
We wanted a world timer function that would be very simple to use. Nonetheless, this deceptive simplicity is the outcome of many hours of work by Richard Mille’s movement and case engineers.
RM 63-02 AUTOMATIC WORLDTIMER
Automatic winding movement with hours, minutes, oversize date and universal 24-hour time display.
Around 50 hours (± 10%).
Microblasted grade 5 titanium with electroplasma treatment confers great rigidity on the whole assembly, as well as the precise surface flatness essential for perfect functioning of the gear train.
The skeletonised baseplate and bridges were subjected to intensive and complete validation tests to optimise their resistance capacities.
The rotating bezel in satin-brushed and polished grade-5 titanium is one of the masterpieces of the RM 63-02. Mounted on ball bearings for easy manipulation, it can be turned to select the desired time zone. When the name of the wearer’s current city is positioned at 12 o’clock, the RM 63-02 automatically defines the local time as well as the time in 23 other cities around the world thanks to its graduated 24-hour flange. This blue and white disk distinguishes night-time and daytime hours, automatically incorporating the correction hour by hour.
The bidirectional bezel interacts directly with the heart of the movement, and ensures the water-resistance of the case—which is crafted of vertically satin-brushed and polished grade-5 titanium—to 30 metres.
OVERSIZE DATE DISPLAY
Semi-instantaneous, horizontally placed below 12 o’clock.
FUNCTION SELECTOR
A pusher located at 4 o’clock allows one to select the neutral, winding and hand-setting functions with a simple press, in a manner similar to a car’s gearbox.
An aperture located at 4 o’clock shows the function selected: N (Neutral) - W (Winding) - H (Hand Setting).
GEAR-TEETH PROFILE
The entire going train of the watch, the primary transmitter of power to the movement, utilises a special profile for the teeth of the wheels. The wheels use a 20˚ pressure angle. This system equalises any discrepancies that might arise between the centres of each wheel, for instance during thermal changes and normal use, and promotes an excellent transmission of torque to the balance wheel, thus supporting superior chronometric results.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement diameter: 33.80 mm
Thickness: 7.73 mm
Number of jewels: 37
Balance: CuBe, 4 arms, 4 setting screws, moment of inertia 7.5 mg•cm2, angle of lift 50°
Frequency: 28,800 vph (4 Hz)
Balance spring / Spiral: AK 3
Shock protection: INCABLOC 908.22.211.100 (transparent)
Escapement wheel jewels: Rubifix (transparent)
CASE
Producing the RM 63-02 case is an extremely complex task, as almost 200 parts are required to create it. The design and execution of the watch demonstrates a holistic approach to the conception of the movement, case and dial. Its four-part construction includes the rotating bezel that, in addition to being used to adjust the watch, plays a role in keeping the timepiece water resistant.
The case is made of grade 5 titanium and features exceptional hand finishing. The bezel, the caseback and the crown protector are polished and satin brushed. The caseband has vertical satin brushing, while the lugs have vertical and horizontal satin brushing and polished bevelled edges. The case is assembled with 12 spline screws in grade 5 titanium and is water-resistant to 30 metres, ensured by two Nitrile O-ring seals.
Finishing
• Microblasted upper bridge, chamfered and polished by hand
• Microblasted milled section
• Microblasted sinks
• Grey Electroplasma treatment for the baseplate and Titalyt® for the bridges
• Satin-finished surfaces
• Hand-polished chamfered edges
• Hand-polished sinks
• Filed rims
• Diamond-polished angles
• Circular-finished faces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
Other features
The free-sprung balance offers better reliability in the event of shocks, movement assembly or disassembly, and also guarantees better chronometric results over time. The regulator index is eliminated, and a more accurate and repeatable adjustment is possible thanks to 4 small adjustable weights located directly on the balance.
This type of barrel provides the following advantages:
This permits better control of the torque applied to screws during assembly. These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.