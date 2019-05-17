CASE

Producing the RM 63-02 case is an extremely complex task, as almost 200 parts are required to create it. The design and execution of the watch demonstrates a holistic approach to the conception of the movement, case and dial. Its four-part construction includes the rotating bezel that, in addition to being used to adjust the watch, plays a role in keeping the timepiece water resistant.







The case is made of grade 5 titanium and features exceptional hand finishing. The bezel, the caseback and the crown protector are polished and satin brushed. The caseband has vertical satin brushing, while the lugs have vertical and horizontal satin brushing and polished bevelled edges. The case is assembled with 12 spline screws in grade 5 titanium and is water-resistant to 30 metres, ensured by two Nitrile O-ring seals.