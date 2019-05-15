Suddenly, timekeeping has been redefined, and one is released from everyday life and schedules that need to be kept. The RM 63-01 Dizzy Hands has the power to release you from the strict and mundane, yet will always entertain your eyes with a different appearance every minute….Yet this is not all: when



the adventure is completed, the holiday or the lunch with friends has come to a close, simply depress the pusher again and everything on the dial returns to normal, as if you have never been away in a different time or space. This is a watch that transforms time into the poetry of motion.