This fine jewellery tourbillon takes its cues from the swirling forms of a twisting spiral, a shape that can be found in many organic forms around us in the natural environment and an expression of what is known as ‘the golden number’ or a ‘harmonic proportion’.







The spray of diamonds emanating outwards in 14 rays from the tourbillon escapement at 6 o’clock can also be associated with the spiralling vortex one perceives in myriad galaxies of the Milky Way, an allusion to a whirlwind (the English translation of the French word ‘tourbillon’) or the spirally formed patterns of organic growth found within certain sea creatures, plants, trees and animals.



