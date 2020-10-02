No thicker than 45 microns, the silica layers are inserted between layers of Carbon NTPT® by an automatic positioning system that changes the orientation of the fibers between each layer by 45°. Heated to 120°C in an autoclave similar to those used to make aeronautical components, the material is then ready for machining at ProArt. During this phase, the various layers of Quartz TPT® and Carbon TPT® are revealed at random, ensuring that each machined component is as unique as the heart of the baseplate, which is machined using the same process.



The bezel and solid case back in Carbon and Quartz TPT® are then attached to the unibody baseplate using 12 spline screws in grade 5 titanium. A sapphire crystal with anti-glare treatment adds the final finishing touch to this unique combination.